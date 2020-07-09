The Montgomery Place nursing home and assisted living facility controlled its coronavirus outbreak in April, and residents and staff are adapting to live in the pandemic with fewer limitations and screening.
Common areas have been opening gradually: residents can get their own mail and go for walks in the garden, where administrators have started holding socially distant wine and cheese events. Small group exercise classes have resumed. Residents go six at a time by bus to shop at grocery stores and pharmacies. Visitors are allowed to see independent living residents in the gardens or common areas.
"We're trying to get back to what we would refer to as 'normal,'" President and CEO Deborah Hart said in an interview. "We encourage people to become part of life again."
The facility reported its first coronavirus case on March 29; the state has reported four deaths from COVID-19 at Montgomery Place, but Hart qualified that the methodology ascribed any deaths of COVID-19-positive people as deaths from the disease. One death was of a hospice patient whose doctor, Hart said, said died from other conditions. Two patients tested positive for the disease, recovered and died later, Hart said, and another death was from COVID-19.
The last case was reported on April 17. In all, 14 residential patients and 17 staff members out of 220 tested positive for the coronavirus. All of the employees have returned to work, the last on May 27.
"It's not so much how you contain its spread: it's how you control its further spread," Hart said. Key administrators moved into the building in March to reduce the building's exposure. Staff got trained in infection control, received personal protective equipment and were asked to be extra careful at home and in their personal lives. At the heart of Montgomery Place's containment strategy is mask-wearing.
Independent living residents get temperature and oxygen saturation tests once a day, and assisted living and nursing home residents get them twice. Staff get temperature checks upon returning to and leaving work, and they answer daily questionnaires about their health. COVID-19 tests are offered at will for residents, and staff can work only if they have gotten four negative tests within a 28-day period. Sanitation stations are everywhere, Hart said, and Montgomery Place is going through a large volume of sanitizer every day.
"I think everybody hearing it and seeing it here firsthand, they became acutely aware of their social responsibilities," she said. "At least so far, it's working."
Nevertheless, some residents are still cautious about going out months after the shutdown commenced. "It will take a longer period of time for the impact of that isolation to go away," Hart observed. And she said the facility will shut down immediately if the disease manifests in the building again; Hart said her staff and residents are up to the challenge of the pandemic's long haul.
Residents took to virtual socializing quickly during the spring shutdown, and many activities are still conducted over Zoom.
But resident Alex Veliko, who chairs the activities committee, said story-telling and current event discussion groups meet over Zoom, and movies stream twice daily over the facility's in-house channel. In the near future, he would like to musicians to resume concerts in the garden and begin streaming the Friday night speaker series from the Montgomery Place dining room.
"I'm on the Residents' Council, and I talk to a lot of people, and they talk to me when they have complaints," he said. "We all share a common boredom. But if you look at the activities and what we're trying to do to ameliorate that, you realize that we're coping pretty well."
Veliko, a Korean War veteran soon to be 90 years old, said humanity would have found a way to cope with the pandemic, even if it had happened years before things like Zoom made long-distance face-to-face communication an "astounding" reality.
"I'm convinced in my mind that we would have found a way of carrying on," he said. "I can't think of a bad time that we crawled into a hole and stopped functioning, so I hard it find to hard to believe, because of circumstances, that we wouldn't have been able to cope."
Veliko's parents survived the Spanish Flu of 1918, and what his father expressed to him was the sheer fear the experience caused — akin, to a degree, to today. "It's not caution, it's fear," he said. "Caution allows your intellect to engage, and you to take the next step. Fear sometimes limits you from doing anything."
Though the pandemic will surely last the next several months, Veliko expects, if anything, Montgomery Place residents' ability to cope will increase. Medical knowledge has increased substantially in a century, and he is confident of a cure or vaccine. In the meantime, he said he and his neighbors will soldier on.
"As the lock-down condition continues, we can find ways to supplement our activities," he said.
