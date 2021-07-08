A community input process about a planned new Howard Brown Health community center on the South Side found that respondent South Siders want it to emphasize trauma and mental health care as well as Black leadership and culture, but there are some concerns among organizational stakeholders about Howard Brown's perceived status as a North Side interloper.
Overall support for the center among survey respondents and stakeholders was strong, however.
Respondents ranked proximity to public transportation, free WiFi, meeting, outdoor and recreational space as the five most-important features and amenities to have; all-gender restrooms were ranked very important by 70% of respondents. Some said that specific groups should have leadership roles and asked for specific services, such as programs for women, older and trans people, and youth experiencing homelessness.
The report also noted a desire for Black senior leadership, strong relationships with Black-led organizations, including Black culture in the design of the building and using Black contractors in its construction.
Many respondents discussed trauma and post-traumatic stress at the intersection of LGBTQ and Black experiences and suggested mental health services they would like to see in the center, including space for LGBTQ therapists to practice.
Most-frequently mentioned programs sought at the new center include case management, art and performance cultural activities, indoor and outdoor recreation, tutoring, business, financial and political education, and spiritual programming. They also suggested a theater would be welcome as well as quiet spaces.
Howard Brown and the Pride Action Tank, a project incubator and think tank that did the study with Howard Brown, also interviewed stakeholders about their organizations and LGBTQ South Siders, finding overall support for the center but concern about the impact on existing organizations.
They noted that space, for collaboration, gatherings and organizational meeting space, is in short supply, and saw the center as potentially a catalyst, especially in the yet-to-be-determined neighborhood where it will be located. However, the stakeholders observed that they do not have Howard Brown's capacity, resources and experience, given that the organization is about to build a multimillion-dollar center on the South Side.
Several of the stakeholders are concerned about the project's sustainability in terms of Howard Brown's status as a mostly medical organization and community buy-in with what is perceived as a "North Side organization," though most are currently partnering with Howard Brown or have in the past and said the experiences were positive.
Skepticism about Howard Brown is not new in Chicago’s LGBTQ community.
A federally qualified health center founded in 1974, Howard Brown has seven locations on the North Side (including the Broadway Youth Center, 4009 N. Broadway), one on the West Side, one in Oak Park and three on the South Side, including clinics in Englewood, 641 W. 63rd St., and Hyde Park, 1525 E. 55th St.
The opening of its West Side clinic, at La Casa Norte in Humboldt Park, 3533 W. North Ave., provoked controversy when, in 2018, Puerto Rican and Latino community leaders wrote to La Casa Norte and Howard Brown leadership accusing Howard Brown of not sufficiently engaging in a communication process with Humboldt Park community stakeholders.
They wrote that Howard Brown "perfected the art of Walmart-ization on the South Side community of Englewood" and "muscled community-based organizations out of the picture," saying that "the North Side agency landed in Englewood, opened its doors and sucked the oxygen out of the funding landscape — in essence, a form of institutional gentrification."
In response, Howard Brown CEO David Ernesto Munar and then-La Casa Norte Executive Director Sol Flores wrote that the new residential and community center, with 25 units of housing, was "the culmination of many years of planning and hard work to further the organization's mission assisting families and youth facing homelessness."
“Because of its pioneering work serving LGBTQ and homeless youth through the Broadway Youth Center, Howard Brown Health has been invited to establish a satellite clinic at La Casa Norte's new location so residents and existing La Casa Norte clients may benefit from onsite clinical care. Standard to all Howard Brown locations, patients may receive full-spectrum primary care on a sliding scale, ranging from $0 to $25, based on income,” they wrote.
“Howard Brown's clinics are led by members of their local communities, and each site works closely with community leaders to respond to needs on the ground,” they wrote.
In a recent interview with the Herald, LaSaia Wade, founder and executive director of the Brave Space Alliance, 1515 E. 52nd Place, another LGBTQ center on the South Side, credited Howard Brown for hiring Channyn Parker, a transgender woman, as director of strategic partnerships, part of its executive team.
Only 233 people responded to the survey, most of whom identified as lesbian, gay or same-gender-loving; Black; and 25- to 45-years-old; and able to pay all their housing costs. Just over half said they are able to meet their needs with their income.
Pride Action Tank Executive Director Kim Hunt said the study is a needs assessment more meant to provide guidance for the planned center.
"One of the challenges in the life of the life of the LGBTQ community is that there just aren't a lot of attempts to do any research, and then to hone only in a particular part of the city is a rare thing to do," she said. "I would call this a first step to see where issues may be and an invitation to see where researchers — perhaps at some of our South Side institutions — can delve a little deeper with their resources, to get a more definitive snapshot as to what is happening."
Said Parker of Black South and West siders, "So often there's a bit of an element that says 'Why do I need to prove my opinion? Why do I need to prove that water is wet? Why do I need to prove that we need these resources?' So in some instances, there's a bit of a reluctance or pause to even participate in anything that's research-based around resources."
