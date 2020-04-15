Choirs for elderly singers in Hyde Park-Kenwood are continuing rehearsal online amid the coronavirus pandemic, providing an artistic and social outlet for members during the time of social distancing.
The four-year-old "Sounds Good" choir is for people aged 55 or older — the oldest member is 95 — and is one of nine across Chicagoland that put on individual concerts three times a year and one together at the Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St.
"It's really quite wonderful," said Joy Rosner, chorus master of the 45-member Hyde Park Sounds Good ensemble, which has members up to 95 years old. "At the end, there're hundreds and hundreds singing together, and we always have full audiences."
As with every other nonessential function, the pandemic has forced changed upon the choir. Members conducted one last rehearsal last month six feet apart from each other, but social distancing guidelines forced rehearsals to go online the next week.
"When you're singing, you're aspirating more, so it's even more dangerous," Rosner observed.
Anyone doing mass videoconferencing these days knows the pitfalls of too many people speaking into their computer microphones at once, so conductor Jonathan Miller, a part-time cantor at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., and native Hyde Parker, leads a choir he cannot hear nor see over Facebook Live. Twenty minutes of body and voice warm-ups precede going through a song line-by-line with the sopranos, altos, tenors and basses.
"When it was clear that we were going to have to shut everything down in person, we went into heavy research mode," Miller said. He conceded that those rehearsals are musically limited but are "socially is absolutely the right thing to do." Facebook Live is accessible even to those not on the social network, though teaching has been an adjustment.
"You have to pretend that they're laughing at your jokes, and then you have to imagine that they're sounding good," Miller said. But the choir members can give feedback through Facebook comments in real time, and he likes to read how singers' voices are warming up or how they are hitting the high notes.
Nevertheless, Miller said he is trying to keep the rehearsals as normal as possible and that the members are engaged. The choir is not making as much progress as it typically would — the morning rehearsals run for an hour instead of the usual two — but virtual supplementary meetings for each vocal part are also taking place. And Miller hopes for an opportunity to perform together soon.
While the choir is not communally rehearsing, members have met over Zoom for coffee hours during the quarantine, and Rosner said they are making a concerted effort to phone each other to stay connected over the long hours of solitude.
"One of the songs that we're singing is called 'I Just Can't Help But Sing,'" Rosner said. "That's what all of this is about. We all just can't help but sing."
