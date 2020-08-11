Power outages due to the severe storm Monday evening continued into Tuesday afternoon in Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods.
According to the ComEd outage map, around 300 households remained without power in Hyde Park as of late Tuesday afternoon. Many of those were centered in the area of the neighborhood south of 56th Street and between Kenwood Ave. and Blackstone Ave.
In a statement shared on social media, ComEd wrote that it expected all power to be restored by Saturday, with the majority restored earlier than that.
About 95 households near the intersection of East Hyde Park Boulevard and South Ingleside Avenue had their power restored Tuesday. One resident said that a transformer behind their apartment building had caught fire.
Approximately 500 and 150 households lost power in Woodlawn and Kenwood, respectively.
There were reports of downed trees across the neighborhood. Next to the Museum of Science and Industry parking lot, a tree had fallen into the greystone comfort station, damaging the roof. Protective fencing in front of the structure, which was under renovation, had been blown over.
This story will be updated with any new information.
