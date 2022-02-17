A day after local thermostats broached 50 degrees for the first time in 2022, a winter storm touched Chicago, dropping a few inches of wet snow while high wind gusts limited visibility to only a few blocks.
Soon after it started, the snowfall made Mansueto Library, 1100 E. 57th St., look less like a work of Helmut Jahn's structural expressionism and more like a tennis bubble. Pedestrians bundled up in the blustery weather, and motorists and bicyclists did their best to navigate snow-laden streets.
All of the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation's 287 salt spreaders are out and about, focusing first on the city's arterial routes and Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive and then on residential streets. The municipal snow fleet can be viewed in real time at www.chicagoshovels.org. Signup for Office of Management and Communications weather and emergency updates is available at notifychicago.org.
The National Weather Service's winter weather advisory ends at 9 p.m., though snowfall is expected mainly before 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday should be sunny, with below-freezing temperatures tomorrow and Saturday and forecasted high near 44 degrees on Sunday.
