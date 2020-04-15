The Silver Room Block Party, originally scheduled for July 18, has been cancelled, a victim of the rank uncertainty of the months ahead and compounded by issues with insurance, costs, density guidelines and other logistics.
"Knowing that once this is over with, be it a month from now or two, people are going to want to gather. That's the hardest part for me, knowing that what we do is pretty special but we won't be able to do it this year," said Eric Williams, who owns the Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St., in an interview.
"I just figured it's way too much," he said.
Rather than focus on the Block Party, Williams said his immediate focus is reopening his store. A grant from the University of Chicago Office of Civic Engagement promises to be "a huge help."
He expects the Block Party to resume on July 17, 2021.
"Everybody's just got to stay connected. We've really tried to make an effort to keep the community going and engaged," he said. "Just follow us, and we'll see you next year. Be safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.