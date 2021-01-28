Emergency anti-erosion work has begun at the South Shore Cultural Center.
In an interview, Chicago Park District Planning and Development Director Heather Gleason said her agency is leading stabilization work at the cultural center while the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) is doing work on Arthur Ashe Beach, 2701 E. 74th St.
"South Shore was really leaving some bad erosion," Gleason said. "The waves had left sinkholes. There's an iron sheet pile at the northern end of the park almost at the end of 67th Street, and it's just been torn up and twisted by the wave action. And then we also had these armor stones that were protecting the edge that had tumbled over, and the waves were just pounding the shore there."
So the Park District took advantage of wintertime frozen ground — heavy machinery work in springtime mud would tear up the earth — to lay down stones and temporarily fill the sinkholes with rocks before installing TrapBags (flood- and erosion-control barrier bags) in the spring.
Gleason said the work is not advancing the South Lakefront Framework Plan, meant to guide development in Jackson and South Shore parks, in any sense beyond protecting the parkland by the cultural center.
A new beach house has just been completed at South Shore Park under the plan, and Gleason said the Park District wants to ensure that there is a beach for people to enjoy, adding, "These measures are more temporary and more emergency because of the high lake levels that we're experiencing."
Elsewhere, restoration work by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in the Morgan Shoal area, off the southern Kenwood shoreline, is ongoing. The Park District has installed TrapBags by La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Drive, and their work on south end of Jackson Outer Harbor, where a sheet pile wall was in disrepair by waves, is nearly complete.
Landscape repair will begin this spring, by which point Westrec Marinas, which the Park District contracts to run the harbors, is due to finish a rock-and-stone breakwater to prevent erosion in the harbor itself.
USACE's General Evaluation Review study for the shoreline is still due, pending funding. Long-sought restoration work on Promontory Point depends on this unfunded study, but Gleason said the Park District hopes to begin designing it and moving forward in the future.
"The solution that has worked in the past is that heavy concrete step revetment, and that is something that the Corps and CDOT have built in the past, and it's holding up," she said. "We were lucky in that we were able to gain some parkland out of it. That is something that we could continue to look at in the future."
While cautioning that there is no funding yet and that everything would be predicated on community conversations, she suggested a "naturalized shoreline" along the edge: "A nature area, and that would sort of break up the wave action so that you would have your pedestrian walkway a little bit further back from that edge, so people could still enjoy the water, but it's a little bit more of a sustainable environmental treatment along the lake edge."
Asked how the recently signed Great Lakes Initiative Restoration Act of 2019, which increases USACE's funding by $25 million a year through 2026, will affect lakefront restoration, including Promontory Point repairs, Gleason said the Park District would take advantage of whatever funding the Corps can give.
"I think the thing that we know didn't quite get funded was that 2021 work plan item that was needed in order to get the newer sessions into the shoreline program," she said. "Unfortunately that didn't seem to get into that funding stream, but certainly anything that is looking at the Great Lakes and how they operate, the impacts of climate change and any of those things are going to help Chicago and all of us get a handle on these things."
