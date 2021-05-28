The Chicago Department of Transportation has made South Shore Drive between 53rd and 56th streets a "Shared Street" again, in which cars, bikers and pedestrians have more-or-less equal access to the road.
Temporary traffic controls are up to mark the special designation, which was created as part of the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic to give people more space for outdoor activities.
“Shared Streets proved extremely popular during the summer of 2020, and we are excited to bring them back this year,” said CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi in a statement. “But we want to provide them where they are wanted. We are asking folks who want a Shared Street in their neighborhood to take a brief survey and let us know where it makes sense to create new Shared Streets for this year.”
That survey is available at chicago.gov/openstreets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.