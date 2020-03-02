The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) announced that Tiffany Mikell will take over as program director of arts and culture initiatives at the nonprofit, which works in economic and community development on the mid-South Side.
Mikell, who lives in Hyde Park, was previously a software engineer at the consulting firm Accenture. Most recently, she served as managing director at ZaMLabs, a tech incubator for social justice initiatives. There, she founded Appolition, an app that rounds transactions up to the next dollar to help raise bail money for incarcerated people.
The SECC also announced the launch of two new programs this March. The Creative Entrepreneurship Initiative will assist South Side artists by "providing skills in multiple areas of marketing, business and social media." The SECC will also launch a grant program for community-building art projects in neighborhoods with "previous under-investment in the arts."
