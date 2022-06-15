The 2021-22 Chicago Public Schools school year is history. Students left their classrooms on the hot afternoon of June 14, some smiling at the thought of summer and some crying at the thought of months away from their friends.
Olivia Bonner, who just finished 2nd grade at Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., was among the latter group. Her favorite part of the year was her teacher, Anh Tuan Hoang, "because he was being nice to me, and he teaches me a lot of things," she said through the tears.
Markita Bonner, her mother, said Murray's 2nd grade teachers are especially popular. Bonner added that she plans to enroll her daughter in the school’s dance camp this summer, where she'll learn ballet, jazz, tap and hip-hop.
Shereen Coombs has a 7-year-old, Armaria Hardman, and a 9-year-old, Aria Hardman, at Murray, as well as an 8th grader that just graduated from the school.
Coombs noted that the last few years have been difficult for her children. In mid-2020 they had to pivot from in-person learning with their friends to online schooling, and then returned to Murray’s classrooms this fall.
"It was a shock," Coombs said.
Aria, who just finished 3rd grade, said that multiplication was her favorite thing to learn this year, with her product being that 3 times 3 is 9.
She said she is looking forward to sleeping a lot this summer. Coombs said she won't be doing that and that she plans to have Aria in summer school and camps. "She will be engaged," Coombs said.
CPS students will return from their summer vacations on Aug. 22.
