In January, the Herald reported the death, from exposure to the cold, of Samuel Harvard. He was a longtime resident of Hyde Park’s streets and alleys and, like many homeless people, he posed a mystery to those who encountered him: How did a guy like this wind up on the street? Did he once have a life like mine?
Jon Rice, a staffer at First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., asked himself those questions after his first conversation with Harvard. And he realized, after the fact, that the homeless man had dropped him a clue: Taking a proffered mug of hot chocolate from Rice’s hand, he had looked him in the face and stated, “I went to Hirsch High School, 7744 S. Ingleside.”
“Later,” said Rice, “I asked myself, ‘Why did he tell me that?’” A 75-year-old Hirsch graduate himself, he had taken Harvard for someone much younger.
“I didn’t recognize him. But now I realize he must have recognized me.”
Harvard was indeed a 1964 graduate of Hirsch, an elite public school that drew students from Chatham and Avalon. “It was a great place to grow up,” said Rice. He recalled, from the early 1960s, a pleasant and cohesive middle-class community, one of the first Chicago neighborhoods where Black people could own neat, tidy houses in attractive surroundings. School pride ran high, and many of the Hirsch Huskies have kept in touch to the present day. Some meet monthly for breakfast.
Most of them remember Samuel Harvard. He was hard to miss: Handsome and confident, he was a minister’s son who excelled in both academics and athletics. He was a quick halfback and a fine wrestler. In track, he ran the 100-yard dash and the anchor leg of the 440-yard relay. He dated a cheerleader who was pretty and bright. And when it came to dressing well, an endeavor Hirsch students took seriously, Harvard had no peer.
“He was the coolest, smoothest man at Hirsch,” recalled schoolmate and Hyde Parker Glenn Harston, who was a year or two younger. “He exuded class. I looked up to him and admired him. He was the person everyone aspired to be.”
Another classmate, Robert Collins, remembered Harvard as the guy with the sleekest ride. “He drove a Pontiac GTO! I was riding a bicycle. I mean, we all had side jobs, but we didn’t have convertibles.”
Harston remembered him showing up to prom in a new Ford Mustang convertible, white with a red interior. His schoolmates marveled, and wondered who had loaned it to him. “I mean, that car had hardly hit the street,” said Harston.
“He liked nice things, and he was able to get them,” said Collins, who also attended college with Harvard at Tennessee State University. “I heard it said, and not in a negative way, that his mother would give him anything.”
In the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, Black teens on Chicago’s South Side had their own trademark styles, part of a subculture so cool that David Bowie memorialized it with the title of his album “Gouster.”
Gousters took some of their wardrobe elements from Capone-era gangsters. They had their own dance moves, including the Gouster Walk and the Gouster Bop. Their rivals were the Ivy Leaguers, who vied with them for the title of most hip and dapper. While Ivy Leaguers attired themselves in Brooks Brothers, the Gousters opted for pleated pants and Italian silk sweaters, often sporting suspenders and fedoras. Women wore high heels, nylon stockings, pleated skirts and pearls.
Despite the rivalry, Harvard would dress as a Gouster one day and an Ivy Leaguer the next. “You couldn’t be both. But Sam was both,” said Harston. “He was a rare breed, and he rocked both looks.
“Everybody knew him, and he got along with everybody. But he was not a social butterfly, not a partygoer. You wouldn’t see him hanging with the crowd. He was kind of a quiet guy.”
The same was true at Tennessee State, according to Collins, who pledged into the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in 1968 with Harvard and 19 others. “We called ourselves The Historic 21, and most of us were pretty close. Sam had the flair and the flash…but he was a loner. He wasn’t around a lot. Out of our line of 21, I don’t know of one man he was close to.
“We’d be together and someone would ask, ‘Where’s Sam?’ And nobody would know but Sam.”
Harvard reportedly earned at least one degree from Tennessee State. And he found a wife there, also from Chicago. They moved back to the South Side and got started on a family. The marriage ended after four years, when their daughter was 3. A family member, who did not want to be identified or to go into detail, said he had trouble holding down a job.
Few details have surfaced concerning Harvard’s life post-divorce. He may have been wandering Hyde Park for many years before he died. By 2012 he was a regular at chess gatherings in the Reynolds Club, on the University of Chicago campus. For a while he was camped near another chess site along 53rd Street in Harold Washington Park.
Members of his fraternity became aware just a few years ago that Harvard was living on the streets. “No one knew for a long time,” said Collins. “Over the years we would get together, and naturally someone would ask ‘Where’s Sam?’”
By 2018, several frat brothers had spotted Harvard on the street. Learning of his homelessness was “shocking,” Collins said. “It was a very bad feeling.”
Some who saw Harvard tried to chase him down, to offer help. The frat brothers sounded strategies to assist him. But “he just wasn’t into taking business,” Collins said. “He wasn’t really looking for help.”
Next: How devoted friends tried to give Harvard a home, and why it didn’t work
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.