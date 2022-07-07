Former University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer is stepping down as chancellor of the school as he continues to fight glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
He will remain chancellor emeritus. He retired as president at the end of last August.
"As Bob assumes this new position, the Board of Trustees wants to express our extraordinary admiration for Bob’s long-time service to the university, including 15 years as president," said Board of Trustees Chairman David M. Rubenstein in a statement.
"I know I speak for the entire university community in saying that Bob remains in our thoughts, and we hope he and Shadi (Bartsch, his wife) will continue to address his health challenges to the extent that he and his medical team can best do so."
A mathematician, Zimmer's presidency was one of the most important of the university's. He was a remarkable fundraiser, his chief job as chancellor, who saw the school expand its footprint in Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods and maintained its flinty reputation for academic excellence among other elite post-secondary institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.