After the pandemic only let commuters see, but not ride, the Holiday Train and Bus last year, the pair are returning to full service in 2021, with local runs regardless of weather at the beginning and end of the holiday season.
The Holiday Train will run on the Green Line on Friday, Nov. 26, Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. It will also run on the Red Line on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Dec. 9 and Dec. 11. The train is also going to be running around the Loop for several hours on two successive Sundays, Dec. 5 and 12.
The Holiday Bus will be running through Hyde Park on the #28 Stony Island route on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Herald will run the specific times it will be in the neighborhood at a later date; its location can be tracked at transitchicago.com/holidaybustracker.
“After a two-year wait, we know there is a great deal of excitement and anticipation for the return of this Chicago tradition,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr, in a statement. “We want to remind everyone that all customers should celebrate safely and responsibly, including wearing masks when onboard the Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus.”
Due to the pandemic, there will not be photos with Santa at the bus route terminus downtown this year. If the train or bus is too crowded, it may run express and not pick up additional riders; strollers are not allowed on the Holiday Train or Bus so as to allow for more riders.
Santa will still, however, be riding on the train and train, joined by a helper, Ella the Elf, to remind riders of the pandemic-related travel and safety rules.
More information is available at transitchicago.com/holiday.
