Two resurfacing projects, near the University of Chicago campus and in East Hyde Park, are scheduled to conclude by Sept. 11, school and city officials say.
Wendy Walker Williams with the U. of C.'s Office of Civic Engagement wrote in a letter last week that resurfacing work will occur on on a portion of 60th Street between Woodlawn Avenue and Kimbark Avenue as well as on Woodlawn Avenue between 60th and 61st Streets beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
From Sept. 8-11, Williams said work will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with two-way traffic preserved on both Woodlawn and 60th. Flaggers will direct traffic when vehicles are directed through one lane. She said the sidewalk on the south side of 60th will be temporarily closed, no parking will be allowed near the resurfacing site, there will be considerable truck traffic and the work will be noisy and odorous.
Michael Claffey, spokesman for the Chicago Department of Transportation, confirmed that milling along 53rd Street in East Hyde Park began on Aug. 20, and he said paving is likely to finish also conclude by Friday, Sept. 11, apologizing for the inconvenience.
