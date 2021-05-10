John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Action Day events were held at numerous sites across the United States on Saturday, May 8.
The events, organized by the Transformative Justice Coalition, the Voting Rights Alliance and other groups, were held to promote legislation expanding and protecting voting rights and to push for statehood for Washington D.C.
In Chicago, a “votercade” of about 100 cars wended its way from the Rainbow/PUSH headquarters in Kenwood through Bronzeville to a rally in the Chicago Park District parking lot at East 31st Street and South Lake Shore Drive.
As rally participants waited for speakers to arrive, members of Indivisible Chicago – South Side, the League of Women Voters, SEIU Healthcare, AFSCME, Rainbow Push and a number of Black Greek organizations danced to music, took selfies, and watched live video coverage of Action Day events in other cities.
When U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) arrived, he trotted up the stairs to the stage and launched into an attack on Republicans who are attempting to restrict voting rights in a number of states.
He urged the crowd to be vigilant in its promotion of the passage of H.R. 1/S. 1, the “For the People Act,” and H.R. 4, the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act” currently being considered by Congress.
“We can’t afford to be off-balance,” said Rush. "We’ve got to keep on moving, keep on pushing for freedom, justice and equality, for everybody.”
Invoking the words of Congressman John Lewis, who promoted the power of protest with the mantra ‘good trouble,’ Rush added, “I am so happy to join Trouble Makers United, the national conspiracy to create good trouble.”
And then he shouted, “Trouble makers, make some noise,” to which the crowd responded with cheers and honking horns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.