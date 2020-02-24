Residents gather to seek ways to save Hyde Park United Church

With its shrinking congregation and increasing deficit, the Hyde Park United Church sought help from Hyde Parkers on Feb. 20, inviting them to brainstorm solutions for saving the 131-year-old church building.
Following a tour of the facilities led by Church Treasurer Stephanie Uhl, Pastor Charlene Hill announced the church’s urgent need of funds. She addressed about 50 meeting attendees in the pews, saying: “The clock is ticking. We are running a deficit every year and we have to do something about the situation that we’re in.”
The idea of hosting a town hall meeting came about, she explained, as she and other church members examined different options for meeting the building’s financial needs. They included: selling property, then using the funds to move to a smaller space; securing a deal with the University of Chicago; and pursuing a collaborative project with local non-profits, activists, and social service providers.
After 18 months of negotiations, Hill said the church couldn’t arrive at an agreement with the University of Chicago. “It wasn’t in our best interest, and we couldn’t find enough overlap [with the University],” said Hill.
As the congregation focuses more on community-service oriented fundraising options, they want to involve locals more in the planning process.
Uhl discussed the Church’s unique architectural features, including its cork-based columns, its 16 welded steel chandeliers, its skinner organ, and its golden-orange stained glass windows, which take on a fiery appearance in the afternoon.
Architectural preservationist Jack Spicer explained that the building is the oldest known church in a commercial district in Chicago, and connected the current possibility of a social services space with its legacy as a mixed-use building.
George Rumsey encouraged attendees to split into discussion groups, where they would work together to answer three questions projected onto a screen in the adjoining room.
In the Church’s gathering space, ringed on the upper level by offices and a Montessori school classroom, guests answered the following questions:
• How can the Church raise ongoing funds for ongoing maintenance and restoration?
• What community needs or problems could the church building meet or help solve?
• How can the general space of the church be put to most effective use?
At one table, attendees proposed opening a center for homeless people, an art gallery for youth, an aquaponics garden, a refugee services center, a therapists’ office, and a meeting space for single mothers. Monna Bianca, a hair stylist working at Yehia and Co Hair Designs, suggested that the church “address what is already out there, which is homelessness. That is number one. I’m thinking number two would be mentoring young adults… I know so many homeless teens who need support.”
Other suggestions included providing space for job training, other churches, ballroom dancing, and cider brewing, though it appeared that a majority of attendees supported transforming the space into some form of social service provider. Organizers had to remind the room that hosting for-profit businesses would complicate the Church’s preferential tax designation, and ought to be avoided in coming up with suggestions.
Brigid Maniates, an experimental station employee and former organizer within Hyde Park’s Qumbya co-op, first proposed a community-centered preservation option in 2018. Maniates explained that there are still many options for keeping the building in community hands, including having it “remain owned by the church, owned in partnership with other organizations..., used as a sanctuary/house of worship, a combo (eg [with] social services), or as something completely different (like a restaurant).” The congregation is also considering pursuing landmark status for the building and purchasing air rights above it in order to raise funds.
