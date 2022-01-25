A group of South Side residents has asked the Chicago Park District to intervene in the dispute over a proposal to create stricter membership requirements for the Jackson Park Advisory Council.
At a contentious Dec. 13 JPAC meeting, an amendment to the council’s bylaws was introduced that would require voting members to have attended four meetings and participated in three “volunteer activities or events” during the previous year. Currently, JPAC members must have attended two meetings in the previous year before they can vote.
In a Jan. 11 letter to the Park District, a group of 20 people requested “that the Chicago Park District intervene to delay a vote to change the organization’s bylaws, which may be placed on the agenda for its February meeting.”
The group also criticized the “inherently discriminatory” nature of the proposal: “Adding an unpaid outdoor work requirement in order to achieve voting eligibility in the Park Advisory Council explicitly or effectively discriminates against a variety of groups, many of which are Protected Classes under local, State, and Federal law."
The letter then listed the disabled, those with a criminal background, the working class and primary caregivers as examples of groups that the proposed amendment would discriminate against.
The proposed amendment was to have been voted upon at the group's January meeting, but that meeting was canceled due to "rising concerns about the latest COVID surge, uncertainty about availability of the space, and shortness of time to arrange an alternative that works for all," according to the January JPAC newsletter.
JPAC’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14. A two-thirds vote in favor is required to pass the proposal.
The Herald wrote to the Park District asking for a response to the group's letter and in particular its request for a delay. In response, a Park District spokesperson said that park advisory councils are “independent, self-governing organizations…each PAC may create and amend its own bylaws with a majority vote of its membership.”
“The District works closely with these groups and deeply values the time and work performed in support of their parks, however, we must remain neutral and allow PAC members to work collectively to resolve issues, as long as the nature of those issues do not violate the PAC Code and PAC Guidelines," the spokesperson wrote, adding that a representative from the Park District would attend the February meeting.
"The Chicago Park District is optimistic that JPAC will work together to determine what policies best fit their needs and effectiveness of their organization while continuing to do the valuable work to support their park and community."
The Park District also reported to the Herald that the Chicago Park District Office of Inspector General conducted a preliminary investigation of complaints made against the Jackson Park Advisory Council and determined no misconduct or violation to the PAC code or guidelines were committed.
JPAC president Louise McCurry, asked for her response to the group's letter, pointed out that the proposed amendment has no requirement for an "outdoor work requirement" and that other PAC bylaws, those of the South Shore Cultural Center and Nichols Park in particular, include volunteer efforts either as a route to PAC membership (Nichols Park) or as a requirement for membership (South Shore Cultural Center).
The next Jackson Park Advisory Council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14 at the Jackson Park Field House. The next Park District Board of Commissioners meeting will take place virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 11:30 a.m. The Herald has been told that some of the signers of the Jan. 11 letter intend to speak during the public comment period of that meeting, which can be viewed here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oTy3Hsey9E
Correction: This story initially misreported the margin by which the proposed amendment is required to pass the advisory council. At least two-thirds of members, not a simple majority, must vote in favor for the measure to pass.
