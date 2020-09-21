Tarver

State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th)

 Courtesy of Capitol News Illinois

State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) will host a virtual meeting on efforts to stem lakefront erosion on Thursday, Oct. 1. 

Tarver, state Rep. Kambium Buckner (D-26th) and Ald. Gregory Mitchell (7th) formed a task force on lakefront erosion in January.

Signup is available online at lfetownhall.app.rsvpify.com.

herald@hpherald.com

