State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) will host a virtual meeting on efforts to stem lakefront erosion on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Tarver, state Rep. Kambium Buckner (D-26th) and Ald. Gregory Mitchell (7th) formed a task force on lakefront erosion in January.
Signup is available online at lfetownhall.app.rsvpify.com.
