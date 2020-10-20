Rep. Kam Buckner's (D-26th) court case following his March 2019 DUI arrest outside of the Illinois State Capitol has been continued to Dec. 21 in Sangamon County.
"The parties are still working towards a resolution towards the case, and if we cannot agree on a resolution, then we will be setting up for a trial at some point in 2021," said Morgan County State's Attorney Gray H. Noll (R), who is prosecuting the case, after an Oct. 19 hearing in Springfield.
Negotiations are ongoing, but Noll declined to give specifics until the case is concluded.
Buckner faces one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor. Penalties for Class A misdemeanors range from a fine and court supervision to 364 days in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Police arrested Buckner after they found him asleep at the wheel of his vehicle during his freshman legislative session, saying his breath smelled like alcohol. He failed field sobriety tests and refused a blood alcohol test at the scene. The case has bounced from one pretrial date to the next since then.
Buckner has not replied to repeated requests for comment. He was appointed to the seat in January 2019, succeeding now-Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell. He is running unopposed this November, as is Noll.
Bucker represents southern Kenwood west of Kenwood Avenue and Hyde Park west of Ellis Avenue.
