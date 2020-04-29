On March 16, Brian Graves got together with other third grade teachers at Murray Elementary, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., and they realized that in-person classes probably would not resume through the end of the year, a prediction that came to pass earlier this month.
"At the end of the day, I basically grabbed my most-important materials, and I feel like all the teachers at my school really stepped up their game and came together and changed into a non-traditional classroom overnight," he said. "I think if we look back on anything, it's that the teachers really stepped up and were there – not just academically, but socially and emotionally for these students."
Weeks into remote teaching, instruction and learning continues along in spite of the pandemic. Graves and John Anderson, a third-through-fifth grade math teacher at Kozminski Academy, 936 E. 54th St., say education continues remotely, through the advantages and hiccups of virtual learning.
Graves, who teaches English and social studies, said he begins with a morning meeting that includes a question-and-answer segment followed by reading, a stretch break, math instruction from his co-teacher and a closing Q-and-A period. Then there are office hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for technical and academic questions.
"We wanted to keep them engaged, have a sense of community and have a schedule for them to look forward to — and to keep us on top of it and responsible," Graves said. "Engaged is subjective. If they're in front of an iPad or device, then I feel like that's a good thing within the first two weeks."
The class does daily journaling before Graves teaches a lesson, last week on theme and main ideas, which he incorporated into a chapter read-aloud. Readings online at CommonLit, a free virtual library for students in grades 3-12, reinforce the lessons previously learned over the school year and check for understanding.
Graves said some students responded to the pandemic in their journals over the first week back, about when the crisis would end, whether they would contract the disease, when the school would re-open and when they would see their classmates. But he said their focus shifted this week: "They're more in-tuned to the academics, because I think this gives them a break from reality."
"It's really hard, because you're trying to address the academic needs, too, but let's be real: I've taught for 21 years. I've never taught during a pandemic," he said. "I think we're trying to implement remote learning through a nontraditional classroom that was created overnight, and we're just trying to keep the kids engaged and have some sort of virtual community."
Graves compared himself to an information-technology help desk: video lessons are working well, after issues with meeting numbers and passwords were overcome. Murray has enough digital devices for its students, and Graves said he has been able to connect with each of the 56 third graders. On April 22, which was supposed to have been report card pick-up day, he communicated with 25 out of 29 students.
He said communication with parents has been positive, that they have been appreciative, and that they encouraged the teachers not to implement too many digital platforms all at once. Common topics at office hours are assignments, passwords and grades — as well as district policies beyond his control, like the beginning of the next academic year and Murray will have summer school.
"Children are resilient, and I really feel like this is going to be a chapter being written in their lives. I think their fear is that they're not socializing, not having recess outside, not playing, not being with their friends … not failing third grade," he said. "But for the most part, I think they're staying really positive. I'm seeing a lot of smiles on their faces."
His class gets five minutes of un-muted time to chat at the beginning of each lesson; Graves said they are writing complete sentences to each other to discuss their mornings. At the end of the day, he said they ask him for more time to talk to each other and to see his cat.
Anderson said appearances from household pets also have become bright spots for his Kozminski classes.
"When kids can be in their living rooms, they got their dog walking around or they can walk a few steps and grab a snack, I think that comfort level helps them with their learning," he said. "I haven't had any educational issues for the most part, and I think that ties in with that."
He said both teachers and students have gotten crash courses in educational technology, with the silver lining that his students will be extra-technologically capable because of the pandemic. Google Classroom has a number of programs within its suite; he especially likes Jamboard, which mimics a digital blackboard, allowing students to write on it and him to post images to it. Sometimes he stops screen-sharing and asks a student to lead as the class works through some problems together
"When we were actually in the building physically, we weren't really using all of these remote programs that were available to us. Now, just out of necessity, we need to," he said. "We're all kind of learning as we're doing."
While the district has instructed teachers to not take attendance, Anderson observed that around three-quarters of his students show up. Some of his April 22 parent-teacher conferences did not occur because of technological difficulties.
Kozminski got a portion of the district's 100,000 digital devices, and Anderson said "just about everybody in the school" has a Chromebook or their own computer. Teachers call parents of children who are not showing up on a weekly basis to walk them through the steps necessary to connect with the remote learning.
Anderson observed that attendance is also an issue when schooling takes place at Kozminski, and that the ones chronically absent now tend to be the ones who who were absent then. Nevertheless, most of his students' families are on board; he said the more specific teachers can be about scheduling and logistics, the better.
"By and large, most of the students have been really responsible about it, and it's been a positive experience," he said. Even in their living rooms in lounge clothes (as so many adults are right now as well) and a while running little behind on the curriculum calendar, his students are still learning. On Monday, the topics were dividing fractions and adding and subtracting mixed numbers.
"It's not perfect," Anderson said, "but I think we've made a lot of progress just in the two weeks we've been doing this."
