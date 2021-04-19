The city's Department of Streets and Sanitation will host a Clean and Green day of service this coming Saturday, April 24.
During the Clean and Green day, residents are encouraged to engage in projects in their community like picking up litter or weeding empty lots with the help of city-provided brooms, rakes, shovels and bags to engage in a cleaning project in their neighborhood.
Those who are interested should identify a worksite, then call their local aldermanic office or 3-1-1 to register their volunteer group. The deadline for registration is Monday, April 19.
For more information, visit chicago.gov/dss.
