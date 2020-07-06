Registration is open for the Chicago Public Library's (CPL) Summer Learning Challenge at www.chipublib.org/news/summer-learning-challenge-building-stories through Aug. 15.
Participants aged 13 and under who read at least 500 minutes this summer, roughly 20 minutes a day, complete at least one hands-on activity and create at least one art or design project or a work of fiction by Sept. 5 will receive a reward for their efforts.
Children five years old and under will receive a free book while older participants are welcome as always to check books out.
"Explorer's Guides," an activity book filled with activities like puzzles, can be picked up at the Blackstone branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., and other other local libraries, and CPL also touts the Summer Brain Games available online from the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, available at www.msichicago.org/science-at-home/summer-brain-games.
Librarian Jocelyn Simmons said Blackstone is distributing chalk for this week's at-home activity, with a make-it-yourself geodesic dome available later this summer.
"There'll be at least seven this summer," she said. Further activities will be conducted online, over Zoom or otherwise.
Simmons reiterated the safety measures in effect at the Blackstone library this summer: required masks, six feet of separation between patrons and computers, and a limited capacity to 25 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.