The Rebuild Foundation in South Shore will host a concert commemorating the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth on June 19 to benefit the Tamir Rice Foundation.
The Experimental Sound Station in Edgewater, 5925 N Ravenswood Ave., will co-host the virtual event, part of the Quarantine Concerts series that are a collaborative endeavor to provide experimental cross-genre artists space to share their work when performance opportunities have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Juneteenth concert will be held a week before what would have been Rice’s 18th birthday. In 2014, a Cleveland police officer killed him within two seconds of opening his car door as Rice played with an airsoft replica gun at a gazebo.
The officer, Timothy Loehmann, was never charged. Last year, Rebuild Foundation head Theaster Gates and Rice’s mother, Samaria, dedicated the reconstructed gazebo at the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.
“This vital performance both celebrates and challenges the notions of freedom, celebrating 155 years of freedom on paper but contending with injustice in practice,” said Tregg Duerson, chief operating officer of the Rebuild Foundation, in a statement. “I’m proud to partner with Experimental Sound Studio to support artists who have been unduly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the extrajudicial killings of Black people across our country. I’m grateful to Ms. Rice for her continued fight to amplify Tamir’s legacy.”
The Tamir Rice Foundation is now in the process of establishing the Tamir Rice Afrocentric Cultural Center in Cleveland as a space for children's visual art, music and dance programming.
The Juneteenth concert will feature words and performances by artists Megan McNeal, Krista Franklin, Rebuild Poet Laureate avery r young and Rebuild DJ in Residence Duane Powell. This virtual concert will be filmed in the presence of the gazebo and broadcast online at ess.org/the-quarantine-concerts.
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to enslaved African Americans in Texas. It has been celebrated annually since then and taken on greater prominence in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.