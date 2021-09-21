A Ray School staff member who allegedly inappropriately engaged with students has been removed from the elementary while Chicago Public Schools conducts an investigation, then-Interim Principal Dr. Louisea Storey wrote to families on Sept. 20.
The Chicago Board of Education Office of the Inspector General (OIG) will conduct the investigation. Impacted students' parents have been notified and the CPS Office of Student Protections and Title IX is offering support.
“Based on the information learned during the OIG's investigation, a final determination will be made regarding whether it is appropriate for this individual to return to Ray,” 5621 S. Kimbark Ave., Storey wrote. “We will update the school community if it is determined that this person is to return.”
Block Club Chicago first reported the news.
Ray Principal Gayle Neely, who had been on medical leave since March, returned to work on Sept. 21 and was made aware of the situation that morning.
In an interview, she said she is in discussions with CPS Network 9 (the district’s schools are organized into networks, which provide administrative, strategic and leadership support, direction and development) and reaching out to impacted families herself.
She said it is unclear whether Ray will have a community-wide meeting, but she promised support for her community “by any means necessary.”
Both Neely in the interview and Storey in her letter said they could not discuss the details of the investigation.
OIG is an independent agency that oversees public, contract and charter schools and investigates allegations of waste, fraud, financial mismanagement and employee misconduct. The CPS Office of Student Protections and Title IX can be reached at 773-535-4400.
Beyond confirming that Neely was back from medical leave, the CPS Office of Communications did not respond to questions about the substance of the allegations and what timeline the investigations may have.
