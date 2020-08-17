Protesters marched across Hyde Park and the South Side this weekend, continuing calls to defund or abolish Chicago police during a summer of continuing civil unrest.
Tensions in the city flared again after the shooting of 20-year-old Latrell Allen in Englewood on Aug. 9 by CPD officers. Allen was shot five times, and is recovering at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
No video evidence exists regarding what happened in Englewood ahead of and during Allen’s shooting. Prosecutors at Allen’s Tuesday’s court hearing — where his bail was set at $1 million — said he shot at police officers eight times, and that the gun recovered at the scene belonged to him. Allen’s lawyer criticized officers for not wearing body cameras, which CPD said was because they had not yet been issued any.
Friday afternoon, activists gathered outside the DuSable Museum for a press conference, across the street from UCMC and the center’s trauma center, which opened in 2018 after nearly a decade-long campaign led by community organizers. The groups organizing the action, including GoodKids MadCity and the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, are demanding that the city drop the charges against Allen.
“A lot has been circulating on social media about this young man that was shot. People are sharing pictures and demonizing people that are mad about what happened …. When did respectability politics come into play when it comes to Black lives?”, said India Jackson, an organizer with GoodKids MadCity. “Nothing in this world makes one Black life more or less valuable than the next.”
After the press conference, those in attendance occupied the intersection at 57th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. When some officers tried to enter the intersection, they were rebuffed, surrounded by protesters until they retreated to the edges. “We don’t want any cops in our peace circle,” one organizer said.
Around 7 p.m., the group marched north on Cottage Grove until 55th Street, where they took a right. After another right on Ellis Avenue, the protesters entered the medical center again on 57th Street, where they marched along the street chanting “Free Latrell.” A little while after returning to the intersection where the march began, protesters dispersed.
Many of the organizers from GoodKids MadCity behind Friday’s action appeared again at a press conference held Sunday at noon outside the 2nd District police station at 51st Street and Wentworth Avenue.
There, they and other activists spoke about Saturday night’s violence downtown, where police pepper sprayed and kettled protesters, arresting 24 people. (CPD Superintendent David Brown said that “multiple agitators downtown hijacked this peaceful protest” in a press conference afterward, and police released a video purporting to show some protesters deliberately provoking police.)
At the police station on Sunday, protesters demanded that police release those still being detained, and recounted their experience from the previous night.
“When we were outside peacefully protesting, police officers came and started to attack us. We were walking away — we told people we were walking away to get to a safe spot for everyone to get home safely, and police officers came in and started to pepper spray people, started to beat people up,” said Alycia Kamil, who was arrested Saturday night and released early Sunday morning.
“I’m tired of protesting every single day. I’m 19 years old — I should not have to do this,” she continued. “We’re getting rid of the Chicago Police Department. We’re getting rid of police, period. We’re getting rid of all the racist systems that continuously disenfranchise Black and indigenous people.”
Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) and eight other left-wing Chicago aldermen and legislators signed a statement being circulated by United Working Families that condemned the "police crackdown" on the protests Saturday.
“Chicagoans have been told that it is necessary to spend 40% of the Chicago budget on police in order to prevent violence and promote public safety," they wrote. "Yet this weekend, just 24 hours after a 12-year-old boy was shot and at the same time as another shooting was taking place on the south side, Mayor Lightfoot and Superintendent Brown stationed thousands of officers downtown, where they kettled, pepper sprayed and beat demonstrators — some of them as young as 17 years old.
“We are wholeheartedly with the protestors who have taken to the streets to demand a future free of violence. Many of these young people are themselves anti-violence activists who, like too many other Black and Latinx Chicagoans, have lost friends and family to gun violence. It is their right to protest, and it is our responsibility to listen. We encourage Mayor Lightfoot and Superintendent Brown to do the same.”
Saturday night’s police violence came at the end of a long day of protests across the city. One group, led by Tikkun Chai Inter-National, had pledged to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway. On social media, the organization said it wanted 25,000 people to attend, and agreed with state police ahead of time to block the highway.
But only a few hundred people gathered in Bronzeville’s Robert Taylor Park around noon on Saturday. Police from the city and the state had blocked off entrances to the Dan Ryan, as well as westbound traffic on 47th Street. The two blocks between the on-ramp and the park were filled with dozens of squad cars, and garbage trucks lined the surrounding streets.
The pre-march press conference was soon disrupted by a competing group of neighborhood organizers, who chastised those in attendance for disrupting a Black business crawl down the street. The scene was reminiscent of another action in Englewood last week, where protesters for a Civilian Police Accountability Council were told by organizers from the Englewood Political Task Force to leave the neighborhood.
“You all are hollering ‘Defund the police,’ and you’re giving them $2 million in overtime today,” one man said. “Go back to the North Side and the suburbs. We don’t want you here.”
“I live down the street,” someone standing with the marchers shot back.
“Black Lives Matter is an undercover genocidal plot,” a counter-protester said. “This is a Black Power movement, not the Black Lives Matter movement.”
Once the organizers began the march, they discovered they were too few in number to be allowed onto the expressway by police. Instead of going west, they walked a few blocks east along 47th. They were flanked by long lines of bicycle cops; approximately 40 squad cars, blue lights on, made up the rear. Turning north up Indiana Avenue, they headed for the Loop — the march finished around 5 p.m. in Grant Park.
While they marched north on Indiana, a smaller group headed south on State Street. A dozen people followed by an eleven-car caravan made up a march organized by Fight Now Chicago, a group formed this past January that represents low-wage, tipped and restaurant workers.
“We’re looking for economic justice for Black men and Black workers. If people can’t make wages, then how are they gonna pay for housing?”, said Nataki Rhodes, the group’s executive director. “Downtown is so upset about downtown, but when we come to City Hall and ask for higher wages, the aldermen vote against that, (in) every administration.”
About half the people in the Fight Now Chicago march were a group of garrulous young boys, between 7 and 13 years old, who had to stay on the sidewalk. They were being chaperoned by Joseph Eccleston, Rhodes’s son. The adults walked in the right lane — one woman said she’d come into the city from Harvey, and joined this protest after losing track of the other group.
The protest took place along the stretch of the State Street corridor where many of the city’s low-income public housing projects, such as the Robert Taylor Homes and Stateway Gardens, used to stand. One of the organizers, H. Demetrius Bonner, grew up in Stateway, which stood between 35th Street and Pershing Avenue. (He said his grandfather had been the first Black contractor to work on the project, and the first Black person allowed to park his boat in Monroe Harbor.)
Bonner thinks the city has done a bad job of finding replacement housing after demolishing the projects, and he’d like to see them return in some form.
“They were supposed to build one up if they tore one down. But you took away 100 percent of the people and only brought back 30 percent,” he said. “What I would like to see is the return of public housing — not just replacement housing.”
Rhodes led the marchers along State to 55th Street — there, they turned east and walked over to Washington Park, where there was a spread of food and a member of Fight Now Chicago manning a grill near the park’s arboretum. Rhodes and others began unloading the cars in the caravan; someone brought a baby over.
“Get some food, get some water,” said Rhodes, while making sure the baby found a spot in the shade of the canopy. “And remember — we gotta build!”
Staff writer Aaron Gettinger contributed.
