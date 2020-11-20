More than 50 protesters — including a half-dozen participants in the May 31 protest in Hyde Park — filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the City of Chicago, alleging that their civil rights had been violated by Chicago police officers during the unrest this summer.
The suit alleges that the “CPD and other City agencies responded to (the) demonstrations with brutal, violent, and unconstitutional tactics that are clearly intended to injure, silence, and intimidate Plaintiffs and other protesters,” and charges the city with a suite of national and state constitutional violations, including excessive force, false arrest, malicious prosecution and failure to provide medical attention.
The Hyde Park violations all stem from a series of incidents that took place around the intersection at 53rd Street and South Lake Park Avenue.
As the Herald reported, a group of protesters marched peacefully from Bronzeville to Hyde Park. After the protest was ended by organizers at 53rd and Hyde Park Boulevard, a police officer in the squad car following the action called in an emergency code over the radio, saying that some of the remaining protesters had surrounded the vehicle and she felt unsafe. (Protesters later insisted that the action was peaceful.)
In response to the call, a phalanx of about a dozen CPD and University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) officers began pushing protesters forcefully, causing some to stumble backwards and clearing a path for the squad car to leave. Several officers jabbed at protesters with their batons. Police then blocked a large group of the remaining protesters from leaving the intersection, leading to a tense 40-minute standoff.
Shortly after police allowed protesters to disperse, there was another incident at the Lake Park intersection when officers attempted to arrest people trying to break into the Ulta Beauty, 5228 S. Lake Park Ave., and some activists there tried to intervene to stop the arrest.
In the federal lawsuit, Amika Tendaji, an activist with Black Lives Matter Chicago, says that she was attending the protest with her children someone police had handcuffed with the intent of providing them legal aid information. After that, she alleges, one officer “descended upon Plaintiff Tendaji’s children and began yelling statements to the effect of 'get the fuck back' while simultaneously pushing her children with his baton.”
Tendaji then said that, when she stepped in the way, the officer hit her with his baton. She also alleges that she saw the officer use pepper spray on protesters, and that she was nearly pushed into the path of a moving squad car.
Damon Williams, another activist, is also a plaintiff in the suit. He alleges that he was beaten while attempting to protect his partner, Jennifer Pagán, from being thrown to the ground by police, after which an officer “beat him, forcefully striking him several times with a baton in the arm and side of his body between his shoulder and hips.”
He says that he then received a concussion when a police officer slammed him to the ground. Williams was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and breaching the peace. The charges were eventually dismissed, according to the federal lawsuit.
Both Tendaji’s and Williams’ account match, in broad strokes, what they told the Herald in July, after a county lawsuit was filed alleging that protesters, including Williams, were denied phone calls or timely access to an attorney after being arrested.
At the time, Tendaji recalled seeing a Black policeman covered in blood during the protest.
"It's got to be the blood of my friends," she remembered thinking. "He said that he was trying to cover my friends and not hurt them, that he's not one of the bad officers and that he would do anything to protect me. He said, 'I love you, sister. I love you.'"
She told him that he would push her with a baton in a few moments.
"Your comrades just covered you in my sisters' and my brothers' blood," she told him. "And you're not going to go to the station and file a complaint. You're not going to file a complaint and demand that this be investigated and that those officers be fired. So it doesn't really matter."
Christopher Brown, Jennifer Pagán and Malcolm London were arrested along with Williams — each of them is also party to the lawsuit. Jasson Perez was not arrested but, along with Tendaji, he alleges that he was beaten by police officers.
Perez says that he was punched and hit with batons by officers until he was bleeding from the head, and that he sustained a concussion that has had lingering aftereffects, including “nausea, dizziness, lack of appetite, difficulty working, weight loss and challenges being physically active.”
Joshua Wallace, the 2nd District Police Commander, recently gave his own account of that day to the Herald. “There was an officer who was injured over there, and he ended up having to arrest somebody. And from there, the situation just became tense,” he said. Wallace also claimed that he didn’t “see anything violent, and I was there from the start to the finish.”
A pair of short videos taken from afar that afternoon around the time of the Ulta Beauty incident show police push several people to the ground, and, in a few instances, swing at them with their batons.
In total, 60 people are represented as individual plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which covers protests that took place between May 29 and August 15 across the city. They include Miracle Boyd, the teenager who had her teeth damaged by a police officer during a July 17 protest in Grant Park.
The case was filed with the Northern District Court of Illinois. The Tribune first reported on the lawsuit.
