Protect Our Parks will file a motion for reconsideration after the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling last week in the group’s case against the Obama Presidential Center.
The 7th Circuit remanded the case to the district court in an opinion issued Friday afternoon, ruling against the nonprofit on some of the claims and setting the stage for the rest to be dismissed by the lower court.
At the time, president Herbert Caplan indicated to the Herald that POP would probably file a motion for reconsideration, acknowledging at the same time that it was unlikely the motion would be granted.
“Often overlooked and never mentioned, is that Protect Our Parks has always supported the construction of an Obama Presidential Center (albeit not a presidential library) on the South Side of Chicago in any location that is not inside of historic and dedicated public park property,” the group wrote in a statement.
“Protect Our Parks is hopeful that the Obama Foundation will, for the greater benefit of every interested party, now seize on this opportunity to relocate the Obama Presidential Center to a superior site, gain the unified support of all parties, and join with Mayor Lightfoot's public interest program of focused investments in historically underserved south side neighborhoods for a win-win outcome all around.”
