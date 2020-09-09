Protect Our Parks (POP) filed a motion for reconsideration on Friday after the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling in the group’s case against the Obama Presidential Center (OPC). The group had already indicated it would do so a few weeks ago.
POP suffered a blow to its hopes of stopping the construction of the OPC in Jackson Park when the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals remanded its case to district court, ruling that the group did not have standing to bring some state law claims. Now, the nonprofit has filed a motion for reconsideration in front of a full panel of appeals court judges, arguing that the court’s decision deviates from established precedent.
The ban on construction of the OPC continues while the litigation is ongoing, according to a POP press release.
(2) comments
POP doesn’t know when to quit. I suppose their tactic is to keep the project tied up in ridiculous litigation for as long as possible. At least the attorneys will benefit, even if surrounding communities don’t.
I am glad to see POP has appealed. The parks are for everyone to enjoy, not just the gentrified elite. We also must protect and preserve the park environment and the ecosystems implicated in destroying the land to put up more needless concrete buildings.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.