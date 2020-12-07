Property tax bills for next year’s first installment are available online, announced Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
The first installment is due on March 2, 2021, though the Cook County Board of Commissioners has waived late fees until May 3. After that, a late charge of 1.5 percent per month will be assessed.
“By posting the bills to my website now, property owners can start thinking about how to pay their bills for 2021, which is going to be a hard year for many, many people,” said Pappas in a statement.
Download your tax bill or make a payment by visiting cookcountytreasurer.com.
