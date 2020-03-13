Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced the closure of K-12 schools across Illinois for two weeks, March 17-30, to promote social distancing and minimize the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
“All of these choices have cascading effects for citizens and vulnerable populations when it comes to food access, safety, childcare and social services," he said in a statement. “We’ve seen what happens in places that didn’t move with urgency. I ask all of you not to hesitate to do the right thing for your family, your friends and your community. One small step at a time, we will get through this together.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave the State Board of Education a waiver on Thursday to continue providing meals to students in non-group settings. Students receiving free and reduce priced breakfasts and lunches will be able to receive grab-and-go meals each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.