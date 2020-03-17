Hyde Parkers turned out to vote and coped with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak which caused the relocations of two area polling places and a measure of uneasiness among some voters.
News organizations and the Elections Board are forecasting lower-than-average turnout this year.
“This primary is happening in extraordinary times that we have never seen before,” tweeted the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners around 2 p.m., five hours before polling places are scheduled to close. “We admire the strength of all Chicagoans that are helping ensure our democracy continues today.”
The Herald will post results as soon as possible online at www.hpherald.com or sign up on the website for breaking news alerts for the results.
