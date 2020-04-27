Last year’s Pride South Side was centered in the DuSable Museum's Daniel Burnham-designed Roundhouse in Washington Park, but this year’s event is the latest to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Organizers instead are launching an online studio in conjunction with the 2020 Census and the Illinois Department of Human Services to bring artists' work to the public in May and June.
“In the time of social distancing, so many folks who already exist at the margins can be pushed even further into isolation, putting the mental health and wellbeing of our community into jeopardy," said Director of Program Development Dio Aldridge in a statement. "What our team set out to do is create a safe, affirming, and entertaining online space that serves as a platform for Black, queer and/or Latinx artists and content creators from the South and West sides of Chicago."
Organizers are attempting to get 6,000 people to the online census form while generating $100,000 in sales to artists selling wares on their online shop. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Brave Space Alliance, 1515 E. 52nd St., a Black- and trans-led LGBTQ community center
