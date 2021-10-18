As has become the case every year, authorities are planning to counteract any youth disorder on and around 53rd Street on Halloween night.
Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, no programming is planned for teenagers or trick-or-treaters on the thoroughfare this year
Bennie Currie, the head of Ald. Sophia King's (4th) Hyde Park Neighborhood Advisory Council, is soliciting help activating blocks after nightfall on Oct. 31.
Chaotic crowds of teenagers began gathering in Hyde Park on Halloween in 2016. For the first time since the yearly fracases began, last year saw no arrests.
Currie, for his part, hopes many of the troublemakers have aged out of causing a ruckus.
"Last year was COVID, and I think that just kind of subdued a lot of Halloween activity," he said.
But with the pandemic on the ebb, the fall holiday will surely be on the upswing this year
"As always, my intent is to get everybody involved throughout the neighborhood," Currie said, in both the 4th and 5th wards.
Block activation on Halloween night means marshaling neighbors to do different things on different blocks. On Currie's, dog-owners will be out with their pets. Others will be distributing candy outside, past the garden gates, on tables, or will put their entire building's lights on.
"It's up to everybody, in any given home, home to home and block to block, how they want to activate it," said Currie. "Some will be in costume. I've not dressed up for Halloween in awhile, but I think this year I'm going to dress up in some way. Because I like to do that. I used to go to a party on Lake Park with some friends and do that, but after 2016, I started hanging around here to get a handle on whatever was going on on 53rd Street."
Currie can be reached at bennie@mbc-financial.com or 773-517-9234.
King is in communication with the 2nd District of the Chicago Police and the University of Chicago Police Department about Halloween night itself in Hyde Park.
