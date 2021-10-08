Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's security detail, an officer with the county Forest Preserves police, opened fire on someone attempting to steal his car on the evening of Monday, Sept. 27.
Further details from three different government sources have been decidedly limited.
Preckwinkle has long lived in Hyde Park. A statement from the Chicago Police Department, said that an aggravated assault on a police officer report was generated on the 5100 block of South Kimbark Avenue on Sept. 27 at 8:28 p.m. A supplemental report generated by CPD detectives with the narrative was also filed, but the CPD media office does not have access to it.
Preckwinkle herself, asked about the incident on Wednesday, Oct. 6, said, “This incident is a pending investigation. I can confirm that there was a violent incident two weeks ago while a member of my security detail was sitting outside my home in his police vehicle. This incident underscores how close to home the violence is, as there has been an uptick of violent crime in my own neighborhood of Hyde Park. It’s an ongoing investigation and that’s all we can share at this time.”
And a Forest Preserves spokesperson, as reported by Block Club, said that the agency's officer fired shorts during an attempted carjacking and that CPD is conducting the investigation. Block Club also reported on Thursday, Oct. 7, that CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said no one is in custody and that further questions should be directed to Preckwinkle's office.
Website CWBChicago first reported the news.
