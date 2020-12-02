Positivies are up but still at or below 10% in the South Side lakefront ZIP codes between Bronzeville and South Shore, though the number of people getting tested for COVID-19 declined significantly over the Thanksgiving week.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported over Nov. 22-28, compared to 133 the week before, and one death, up from none the week before. There was a 7% positivity rate out of 1,184 tests performed, down from 7.3% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 30%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 88 confirmed cases, down from 117 the week before, and three deaths, up from one the week before. There was a 4.8% positivity rate out of 1,848 tests, up from 3.8% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 40%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 145 confirmed cases, down from 175 the week before, and one death, down from two the week before. There was a 5% positivity rate out of 2,891 tests, up from 3.2% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 48%.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 111 confirmed cases, down from 136 the week before, and one deaths, down from three the week before. There was a 10% positivity out of 1,110 tests, up from 7.9% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 36%.
The decline in testing numbers was not limited to the mid-South Side; across Chicago, the number of tests dropped 29% last week, and the citywide positivity was 11.6%.
The city’s figures, available at chi.gov/coviddash, change as additional past data comes in; these figures and the ones below will be updated online on Monday, Dec. 7, as the Herald's next print edition goes to press.
For Nov. 21-27, the University of Chicago reported no positive coronavirus cases out of 743 tests, down from eight positive cases and 3,406 tests the week before. All test results are reported to the city.
As of Dec. 2, there are 108 patients with COVID-19 at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the same as on Nov. 25. At the height of the first surge, in April, there were 140.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting. Testing is available in Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn at:
- Howard Brown Health, 1525 E. 55th St., www.howardbrown.org/service/covid-19-services, 773-388-1600
- Friend Health Cottage Grove, 800 E. 55th St., and Friend Health Woodlawn, 1522 E. 63rd., www.friendfhc.org/covid.html, 773-702-0660 (appointments recommended)
- The University of Chicago Medical Center, www.uchicagomedicine.org/covid-testing, 773-702-2800 (appointments required, and patients must by symptomatic)
- Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., www.nearnorthhealth.org/covid-19, 773-268-7600
Illinois marked what Gov. JB Pritzker called “a solemn milestone” on Dec. 2, when public health officials announced 238 deaths from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, by far the highest single-day fatality number since the pandemic began.
Although part of that number may have been attributable to reporting delays caused by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pritzker said the rising number of new cases and hospitalizations indicated that the state is still in the middle of an infection surge.
“We’ll continue to watch these numbers closely in the coming weeks to have a better picture of our trajectory, but a life lost, reported late, following a holiday, is still a life lost,” Pritzker said.
The governor also noted that the state is expecting 109,000 doses of a vaccine manufactured by the drug company Pfizer between Dec. 13-19, pending Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
He said all 109,000 initial doses would be used on different people, who would have to return for a second dose three to four weeks after the initial dose. He corrected a previous statement he made saying the 109,000 doses would only be able to serve half that amount. Health care workers and long-term care residents will get the vaccine “simultaneously as doses come in,” the governor said.
The governor also noted vaccines would be disbursed based on population throughout the state as more doses are available, although “there'll be prioritization given up front to counties that had the highest per capita death rates.”
He said governors recently had a meeting with FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who said that vaccine trial materials “will be made available to all of us to review.”
“So I do believe that it will be safe. We'll be able to review the data to confirm that and I hope that people will therefore get the vaccine, as they are able to see that it's safe,” Pritzker said.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike, for her part, noted patients “have a much better chance of surviving COVID-19 in the hospital now, as opposed to wave one.”
The average length of stay in the hospital was nine to 11 days in wave one and is seven to nine days now. She credited “a lot of the learning” about the virus and its effects, noting that “proning,” or lying a patient on their stomach, is a method used more frequently to avoid ventilator use. She also said therapeutics such as the drug remdesivir, antibody treatments and steroids have proven effective.
At his Dec. 1 press briefing, Pritzker said that new cases being reported in Illinois could have come from transmissions that occurred as many as two weeks ago, and potential Thanksgiving exposures will take longer to show up in testing results.
“That means if you didn't socially distance at Thanksgiving, and you spent time with people who are not in your own family bubble, you may feel fine right now, but you could nevertheless be passing COVID-19 on to others without knowing it,” he said. “So for anyone who traveled or gathered with family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday, monitor yourself for symptoms. And if you have any of those symptoms, stay home.”
He said those who traveled should get tested for COVID-19 between five and seven days after returning, even if they are not showing symptoms.
“This is the time to be extra careful with a surge of the virus expected,” he said, adding, “these next few weeks are a time to stay home as much as possible, assume you were exposed and assume more of your coworkers or friends were exposed than ever before, and act like it with social distancing, wearing your mask.”
That’s in an effort to keep the transmission curve as flat as possible as the state, nation and world await a vaccine. Pritzker said the state has now been told to expect 109,000 initial doses of a vaccine, although the number has fluctuated regularly. That would be able to treat 54,500 people, as each person needs two doses.
“Those vaccines, because of the limited numbers of them, will go almost all to health care workers and if there are enough then next to those in long term care facilities, the staff and the residents,” Pritzker said, noting they could arrive this month if they gain Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Pritzker and Ezike said the vaccine will not be mandatory and high-risk individuals will be prioritized, although the distribution plan will continue to evolve.
“We're going to have months of trying to get this vaccine out and we will continue to adjust,”Ezike said. “We'll be following the data and the metrics to see who has been immunized, who has not, which parts of our senior population have been immunized… and then it's a supply and demand thing… We don't have enough for everyone to get it, so we will just be adjusting the distribution and the allocations to try to get as many of those high-risk people up front.”
While Ezike said it will be a months-long process to roll out the vaccination effort, there are steps all Illinoisans can currently take to limit the spread of the virus.
“I want to remind people while we're getting everybody vaccinated, we still can control this virus … by wearing our mask and not transmitting the virus in the circles that we’re already in so there's a lot of work to be done by everyone,” she said.
At a Dec. 1 press conference, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady estimated that between 99,000-140,000 Chicagoans, or one in 19, have an active coronavirus infection, down from one in 17 last week and one in 15 the week before that.
But she stressed that the risk of contracting COVID-19 in the city is still high and that gathering remains a high-risk activity. At any rate, Arwady said it is too early to know what a post-Thanksgiving surge may look like, though the city is on the lookout.
Furthermore, she said the death rate in the city has not yet peaked. Only a quarter of the city's intensive-care beds are available, and the peak of the flu season is not yet here.
The city expects the first 20,000-25,000 doses of vaccine to be available by the third or fourth weeks of the month; first in line would be health care personnel, but there will not be enough to vaccinate every Chicago health care worker in the city in the first round.
Jerry Nowicki and Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois reported from Springfield. CNI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. The Herald is a member of the Illinois Press Association.
