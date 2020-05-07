Thieves have made off with motorcycles in three separate incidents early this month in Hyde Park-Kenwood, police say.
Victims discovered their motorcycles stolen from where they parked them in each incident: on the 4900 block of South Drexel Boulevard at 11 a.m. on May 2; on the 5100 block of Sough Ingleside Avenue at 2:30 a.m. on May 2; and sometime between April 30 and May 2 on the 5200 block of South Dorchester Avenue.
Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows three Black men placing a stolen motorcycle inside a white U-Haul truck before fleeing the scene.
Residents are encouraged to not leave keys in vehicles or vehicles unattended, to keep doors and windows secured and to report suspicious activity immediately. Call 9-1-1 immediately and provide a detailed description of offenders, including a vehicle description and license plate information, should a crime occur.
Detectives can be reached at 312-747-8380.
