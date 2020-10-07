Police have a suspect description for three vehicular hijackings that occurred in Hyde Park-Kenwood over the last two days of September and are soliciting the public's help.
In each incident, an offender — described as a 20-to-25-year-old 6-foot-tall man weighing 185-200 pounds with short black hair and wearing a black or grey hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants — approached a lone female victim sitting inside or walking to her vehicle, displayed a handgun and demanded her keys. He then entered the vehicle and drove away from the scene.
The incidents occurred on the 5200 block of South Drexel Avenue on Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m, on the 800 block of East 53rd Street on Sept. 29 at 5:45 p.m. and on the 5000 block of South Blackstone Avenue on Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m.
The public is urged to be aware of surroundings. If confronted, remain calm, remember unique physical characteristics and do not pursue a fleeing assailant. If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information. Call 9-1-1 immediately and remain on the scene when possible.
Those with information can contact the local Chicago Police Department Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.
