Police are warning the community about catalytic converter thefts in February and March and two burglaries at apartment buildings last week.
Thieves stole catalytic converters from parked cars on two occasions, between Feb. 20-21 and between March 3-4, on the 5400 and 5100 blocks of South Dorchester Avenue, respectively.
The police ask the public to report suspicious activity immediately, not leave valuables unattended and unsecured, save and share available video surveillance and, if victimized, to call the police immediately, not touch anything and request contact information from witnesses.
The burglaries both happened on March 20, on the 5400 block of South East View Park and the 1400 block of East 54th Street. In each incident, the burglars made entry into the apartment building basements by forcing open a door and then stealing coins from washing and drying machines.
Police urge that property perimeters be well-lit, that suspicious activity be immediately reported and that neighbors make agreements to watch each other’s homes. Doors and windows should be secured, and any broken windows, doors or locks should be immediately repaired. If video surveillance is available, share it with investigators. Victims should not touch anything, call police immediately and request contact information from witnesses.
