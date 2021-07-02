Alderpeople summoned police Superintendent David O. Brown before City Council Friday to discuss law enforcement issues before the holiday weekend.
Police data specific to the mid-South Side shows an increase in the number of murders and shootings from years past.
Data from the 2nd District, which covers Hyde Park-Kenwood as well as Washington Park and Bronzeville, shows a 91% increase in murders this year compared to this point last year, to 21 from 11, though crime was affected significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Criminal sexual assaults are up 21%, robberies up 46%, aggravated batteries down 33%, burglaries down 46%, thefts up 49%, motor vehicle thefts up 31%, shootings up 24% and total incidents up 13%.
Compared to this point in 2019, murders are up 200% (21 from seven), criminal sexual assaults are down 2%, robberies are up 21%, aggravated batteries are down 24%, burglaries are down 46%, thefts are down 2%, motor vehicle thefts are up 20% and total crime is down 2%.
From this point in 2018, total crime is down 20%; from this point in 2017, total crime is down 23%.
Year-over-year, shootings are up 110% from 2019, 39% from 2018 and 13% from 2017.
Crime data at this point in the 3rd District, which covers Woodlawn, South Shore and Greater Grand Crossing, compared with the year to date in 2019 shows murders up 28%, criminal sexual assault down 20%, robberies down 18%, aggravated batteries up 4%, burglaries down 34%, thefts up 12%, motor vehicle thefts up 20% and total crime down 5%.
Year-over-year, shootings are up 46% from 2020, 124% from 2019, 73% from 2018 and 24% from 2017.
Brown said Chicago police officers have been shot at 31 times this year after having been shot or shot at "an unprecedented" 79 times last year, which he said is "happening because there is too much advocacy for violent offenders and too little consequences for their behavior in the courts."
Brown said there is "an explosion of violent offenders being released back into our community," citing many-times-multiplied numbers of people out and electronically monitored who are charged with murder, felony weapon possession, vehicular hijacking, domestic violence and other crimes.
That said, under questioning from Ald. Sophia King (4th), Brown could not immediately say how many CPD felony or gun arrests are people who are out on bond.
Brown said that the best way to reduce crime is to prevent it from happening. He said the department is working with grassroots organizations, neighborhood leaders and violence interrupters on those efforts towards youth and young adults
Alds Pat Dowell (3rd) and King brought up the consolidation of police districts on the mid-South Side during Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration.
"In my estimation and just in the pure numbers, I've seen a very inequitable distribution of officers," King said, observing that there are 265 officers in the 2nd District, which covers Hyde Park-Kenwood. She said a police district on the North Side, where there "is no crime and no gun violence," has more than 375 officers, and she asked Brown whether he thinks there is an inequitable distribution of police officers in Chicago.
Brown did not give a yes-or-no answer. King then asked him how many people have been arrested for shootings in the past month, and Brown said he would get her the information, adding that the department cleared more homicides than anytime in the past 15 years, at just under 50%.
King asked what percentage of the 4,000 shootings that have occurred since he took over the CPD leadership have resulted in arrest; Brown could not answer.
Ald. Leslie Hairston said 5th Ward residents are asking her most about crime and opportunities: "They don't feel safe, and they're disturbed all night long." She urged the police to focus its budget more on conflict resolution intervention and interruption.
She also told Brown to increase arrest numbers, saying, "We know that these acts of violence are being committed, but the people who are committing them are not in custody."
