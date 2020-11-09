Second District police arrested a suspect on Halloween for the rash of paintball attacks taking place across the city, Cmdr. Joshua Wallace reported at a Nov. 5 Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting, and he said the number of incidents has declined.
"I can say there was a concentrated effort leading up to Halloween to the paintball incidents across the city. I know there've been several arrests," Wallace said. "Overall with the ramped-up focus on paintballs, I sense there's been a decrease in the past weeks."
Wallace also noted people's tendency to warm up their cars unattended in colder weather alongside car thieves' proclivity to steal those vehicles, warning about an uptick of such thefts. Furthermore, he warned anyone who drives for food delivery services like Uber Eats or Grubhub to turn off their vehicles while making deliveries.
"If you find yourself a victim where you're sitting in your car and they want to pull you out of your car or see them jump in and you want to go chase after it, don't do it," he warned. "That's what insurance is for. You don't want to put your life at risk for a piece of property that is insured."
There were no homicides in Beat 233, between Hyde Park Boulevard, Woodlawn Avenue, 55th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, in addition to the Washington Park, no shootings during the reporting period, Sept. 3 to Nov. 4. There was one arrest over that period and four robberies, 16 traffic stops, 11 investigative stops, 19 events involving ShotSpotter (the Chicago Police Department's gunshot detection system) and 357 total calls for service, including 30 domestic disturbances, 19 general disturbances, 19 commercial alarms, 15 wellbeing checks and 15 parking violations.
There were no homicides in Beat 231, between 51st to 57th streets between King Drive and Michigan Avenue during the reporting period, and no robberies. There was one shooting and seven arrests, 88 traffic stops, 18 investigative stops, 21 events involving ShotSpotter and 453 total calls for service, including 46 domestic disturbances, 44 general disturbances, 17 commercial alarms, 16 batteries in progress and 15 assaults in progress.
In Beat 225, between 51st and 57th streets, the Dan Ryan Expressway and Michigan Avenue, there were no homicides, one shooting, two robberies, two arrests, 76 traffic stops, 16 investigative stops, 23 ShotSpotter events and 555 total calls for service, including 31 general disturbances, 30 domestic disturbances, 23 burglar alarms, 21 auto accidents and 20 commercial alarms.
The next "community conversation" meeting for the 2nd District's strategic plan, drafted in accordance with the CPD's consent decree with the Illinois attorney general, will be on Monday, Nov. 16, from 6-9 p.m. over Zoom. Top priorities include gun violence, armed robberies and quality-of-life concerns.
CAPS Sgt. Yolanda Walton said the meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 5, was delayed as the CPD planned an all-hands-on-deck emergency response regarding the election in the city through Nov. 9.
Additionally, the CAPS office is looking for civilian facilitators for beats 233 and 225. Facilitators are volunteers who live in the beat and communicate between police and civilians regarding the program and help run the meetings.
December CAPS meetings will meet by sector, with Kenwood's beat meeting in the 20th Sector, alongside those in southern Bronzeville, and Hyde Park and Washington Park beats in the 30th Sector. Dates have yet to be set.
The 2nd District CAPS office can be reached at CAPS002District@chicagopolice.org or 312-747-8366.
The next meeting for Beat 222, which includes all of Kenwood between 43rd Street and Hyde Park Boulevard, is on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. at zoom.us/j/99455070585?pwd=ZmYrOHVkYzdid0xERkYzenVXclNFQT09, passcode 148267, or on an iPhone one-tap 1-312-626-6799, 99455070585#.
The next meeting for beats 234, which which include Hyde Park Boulevard to 55th Street and Woodlawn Avenue to the lakefront, and 235, which broadly encompasses the neighborhood south of 55th Street, is on Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. at zoom.us/j/98220793492?pwd=RUY0Mmx0ODNVNHV1Vkt0ZlJ6bkxmQT09, passcode 713622, or on an iPhone one-tap 1-312-626-6799, 98220793492#.
