Detectives are investigating an early Tuesday morning carjacking in Hyde Park and an afternoon robbery in northern Woodlawn.
At 2:50 a.m., a handgun-armed suspect approached a man sitting in his vehicle at 1415 E. 57th St. and demanded it before fleeing eastbound on 57th.
At 12:43 p.m. a robber approached a woman in an alley off of 964 E. 62nd St. and demanded her property before fleeing westbound on 62nd.
