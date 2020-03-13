There were 19 arrests, 68 traffic stops and 15 investigatory stops in Hyde Park beats 234 and 235 between Feb. 14 and March 11, officers reported at a March 12 Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy meeting. The beats cover all the neighborhood except the area between Woodlawn and Cottage Grove avenues, Hyde Park Boulevard and 55th Street.
In Beat 234, bordered by Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street, Woodlawn Avenue and the lakefront, there were 10 arrests, 24 traffic stops and 13 investigatory stops. Over the previous reporting period, Jan. 1 to Feb. 13, there were, there were 13 arrests, 79 traffic stops and 9 investigatory stops.
There were 12 thefts, 2 robberies (an aggravated attempt on Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at 5400 S. Cornell Ave. and a strong-arm robbery on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at 5200 S. Lake Park Ave.) and a motor vehicle theft (Feb. 25 at 5400 S. Woodlawn Ave.) between Feb. 21 and March 5 in Beat 234.
Regarding the previously identified issue of vehicles running stop signs and lights during rush hours at 54th Street and Hyde Park Boulevard and 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue, police reported 8 traffic stops and 9 calls for service. Over the previous reporting period, there was an arrest, 29 traffic stops and 6 calls for service.
In Beat 235, which covers Hyde Park south of 55th Street, there were 9 arrests, 44 traffic stops and 2 investigatory stops over the past reporting period. Over the previous reporting period, there were 24 arrests, 113 traffic stops and an investigatory stop.
Regarding the previously identified issue of noise, drinking, loitering and trash at Promontory Point, 5491 S. Lake Shore Drive, there was an arrest, a call for service, two traffic stops and two investigative stops. Over the previous reporting period, there were six calls for service. Police warned that nighttime activity would increase there as spring arrives; the park closes at 11 p.m.
There were six thefts, an aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon (on Feb. 23 at 5600 S. Maryland Ave.) and a motor vehicle theft (on March 4 at 900 E. 56th St.) between Feb. 21 and March 5 in Beat 235.
The next CAPS meeting for beats 234 and 235 is scheduled for Thursday, April 9, at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd. The next meeting for beats 225, 231, 232 and 233, which cover the rest of Hyde Park and Washington Park, is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at the Washington Park field house, 5531 S. King Drive. The next meeting for Beat 222, which covers Kenwood, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, at the Kennicott Park field house, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
