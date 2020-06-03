Crime has ebbed in the University of Chicago Police Department coverage area after a period of serious civil unrest earlier in the week. Police reported three burglaries and a criminal damage to property on June 2.
Police received a report at 7:32 a.m. on June 2 about an incident that occurred at 11:45 p.m. on June 1 in which a suspect entered a business at 1451 E. 53rd St., the location of T-Mobile, and stole property. The CPD is investigating.
At 6 a.m. on June 2, a suspect shattered the glass front door of a business at 5422 S. Lake Park Ave., in the Hyde Park Shopping Center. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating.
At 7:25 a.m., an unknown suspect entered a building on the 6100 block of South Drexel Avenue and stole property. The CPD is investigating.
At 4:31 p.m., a suspect entered 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., the location of the Experimental Station, and stole property. The CPD is investigating.
