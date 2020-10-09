Sgt. Yolanda Walton said the 2nd District will have a community meeting before Halloween to brief the community about law enforcement's plans ahead of the holiday night in Hyde Park.
Every year since 2016 has seen vandalism and street fights break out on Halloween night. No organized events will be held on 53rd Street, as was held last year, because of the pandemic.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is encouraging socially distanced trick-or-treating; locally, Bennie Currie with the CollaBOOration initiative is planning alternatives to trick-or-treating.
"We are aware that people may still come in Hyde Park, and we do have somewhat of a plan, but without there being any events scheduled," Walton said at an Oct. 8 Chicago Alternative Police Strategy (CAPS) meeting.
"I'll say this: we're prepared for if something happened. That's about all I can say. We've been in talks with the university, with the aldermen's offices. We're in talks about it, but nothing has been set definitively. But there is some type of course of happen in the event that we do get some crowds coming down in Hyde Park."
She added that officers will be on stand-by if the need arises.
At the CAPS meeting for beats 234 and 235, which cover most of Hyde Park, Wallace Goode with the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce said the group is discouraging businesses from passing out candy on Halloween, both because of the public health crisis and because of the potential for unrest on Oct. 31.
In Beat 234, between Hyde Park Boulevard and 55th Street and from Woodlawn Avenue to the lakefront, there were 376 total calls for service between Sept. 8 and Oct. 6. The top five calls by category were parking violations (71), disturbances (30), music disturbances (23), domestic disturbances (16) and wellbeing checks (13).
In Beat 235, which covers most of the neighborhood south of 55th Street, there were 196 calls for service over the reporting period. Police reported that the top five calls by category were parking violations (11), auto accidents (11), burglar alarms (9), commercial alarms (6) and batteries in progress (6).
CAPS community organizer Akeya Channell said police arrested two suspects and recovered a weapon at the scene of a shooting on the evening of Sept. 24 on the 5300 block of South Lake Park Avenue West. She said that, because civilians had complained to police often enough about people parking illegally in Downtown Hyde Park, there were officers on the same block when the shooting took place.
"That how the officers were able to respond to the shooting so quickly, because they were standing in front of Chipotle writing tickets to cars that were parked on that crosswalk," she said.
Walton said the officers heard the incident in its entirety, describing it as a personal argument between two brothers, previously reported as having run a food truck, and a victim, who was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Walton also said there is a pattern connecting the two separate robberies that occurred during daylight hours on Sept. 24, including one on the 57th Street viaduct pedestrian underpass.
"We do have identifiers on who the suspects might be, but nothing definitive right now, but that is something we're still working on," she said, reiterating advice that people be aware of their surroundings when on the street. Detectives are still investigating.
Before concluding the meeting, Channell made an appeal for attendees to come to the second meeting for the 2nd District's strategic plan, scheduled for Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. Registration is at eventbrite.com/e/122878700501.
At the first, held on Oct. 1, participants broke into small groups over Zoom and discussed crime and community engagement issues as officers took notes. Channell said most of the participants in her group were 2nd District small business owners.
"We're getting input on these very important questions from all different levels from people who come into contact with the 2nd District, and that's what we want. We want people from all ages — people who live here, work here, people who have family here, who visit here — to tell us what they want the police department to focus more on going into 2021," she said.
Walton said she was particularly interested on hearing ideas on how the police can engage with youth, particularly in a time of pandemic and corresponding physical isolation. She cited an idea for a help hotline for at-risk youth and asked for more information from meeting attendee Julie MacCarthy about a youth interventionist program underway in Oak Park.
The next CAPS meeting for beats 234 and 235 is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom at zoom.us/j/98220793492?pwd=RUY0Mmx0ODNVNHV1Vkt0ZlJ6bkxmQT09, passcode 713622, or on an iPhone one-tap 1-312-626-6799, 98220793492#.
The next CAPS meeting for Beat 233, which covers the rest of Hyde Park, and the beats covering the Washington Park neighborhood is on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at zoom.us/j/93236983324?pwd=TXZ5MDBtZFNXaWtreFZlT3I1TW9pQT09, passcode 083801, or on an iPhone one-tap 1-312-626-6799, 93236983324#.
The next CAPS meeting for Beat 222, which covers all of Kenwood, is on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at zoom.us/j/99455070585?pwd=ZmYrOHVkYzdid0xERkYzenVXclNFQT09, passcode 148267, or on an iPhone one-tap 1-312-626-6799, 99455070585.
