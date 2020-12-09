From Nov. 8 to Dec. 5, police have received reports of burglary, domestic and non-domestic disturbances, parking PB1’s and wellbeing checks in Beat 222. There were no homicides or shootings in Beat 222. There were three arrests, 29 traffic stops, four investigative stops and 18 events involving ShotSpotter, which covers all of Kenwood, officers said at the Dec. 8 Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy virtual meeting.
Four people were shot in the 20th Sector over the reporting period.
Sgt. Yolanda Walton said the 2nd District experienced quite a few carjackings on Nov. 12 in the Bronzeville neighborhood. One on 43rd St. and S. Vincennes Ave. while another carjacking took place on 42nd St. and S. Martin Luther King Drive. and 700 E. 44th St.
“They catch people off guard,” Walton said. “It’s really important that you are watching and being aware of your surroundings.”
Other carjackings happened at 43rd and St. Lawrence Ave., 800 block of 46th St., 49th St. and Prairie Ave.
Although there is no particular vehicle being stolen, the Jeep and the Dodge Charger are popular vehicles being taken.
“They tend to happen when people are sitting in parked cars unaware,” CAPS community organizer Akeya Channell said.
Channell said CAPS is pushing to create and revitalize block clubs with the purpose of effective neighborhood communication. Her role is to help aid and assist individuals within the district to help establish block clubs or different types of communication networks between neighbors within the community.
“Whether you are getting packages delivered or anything, block clubs serve as an effective communication [tool] with your neighbor and come in handy,” Channell said.
According to CAPS, these networks built in neighborhoods can be formal, old-school style block clubs, or technological-driven efforts to set up a GroupMe, private Facebook groups, email chains and text efforts to stay in contact with neighbors.
“Effective communication with your neighbor is so important to keeping people safe,” said Channell, a previous beat facilitator in District 4. “In these times, when we are talking about carjackings and things happening to people coming in or out of their homes, or leaving in and out coming to work, your neighbors could be a very effective tool in keeping each other safe.”
Going into 2021, each beat in the 20th sector is required to have their own meeting. Previously, CAPS held groupings with only two beats -- 211 and 222 -- within the district holding individual meetings because of their size and number of requests. Now, every single beat is required to have its own individual meetings. CAPS is looking for volunteers and facilitators to be part of these meetings and help bridge the gap between the police department and the community.
Last Saturday, Channell worked with beat facilitators to establish the first citywide virtual beat facilitator training, which comprised over 110 beat facilitators from all sides of the city.
“It was very magical to see people show up and share common practices and ways to get things done between the police department and community,” said Channell.
Several of the beats have primary facilitators, but CAPS is still looking for a facilitator and co-facilitator for every beat. According to Channell, it gives facilitators the opportunity to exchange positions and step up.
CAPS is now accepting applications for its beat facilitator recruitment with the goal of having one facilitator and co-facilitator in the entire 20-sector before the end of the year.
If you are looking to start a block club or assistance in connecting with neighbors in the 20th sector, Channell is available to help. Contact her at akeya.channell@chicagopolice.org
