Two to four suspects, lately working out of a dark-colored SUV, have robbed three victims delivering food in Hyde Park in April and May, police say.
In the latest incident, on the 5200 block of South Blackstone Avenue on Tuesday, May 12, at 12:20 a.m., the SUV pulled alongside a victim in his vehicle on the 5200 block of South Blackstone Avenue. Two men got out; one pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his belongings while the second got into the victim's car and left, following the first in the SUV.
The victim ran to the University of Chicago and notified a security guard, who called 9-1-1. Police located the vehicle but not the suspects on the 8300 block of South Clyde Avenue in South Chicago. Detectives are investigating.
Other robberies occurred on the 5100 block of South Cornell Avenue on April 4 at 1:45 a.m. and on the 5100 block of South Kenwood Avenue on April 17 at 4:30 a.m. The offenders, who remain at large, are described as 16- to 25-year-old Black men.
Police advise people to be aware of surroundings and to report suspicious activity immediately. If confronted by assailants, remain calm and remember unique physical characteristics. Do not pursue a fleeing assailant. If approached by a witness, request contact information. Call 9-1-1 immediately after the incident and remain on the scene, if possible.
