The 2nd District is warning civilians of recent robberies after two men committed two armed robberies within the span of five minutes early in the morning of Thursday, Sept. 3.
In each incident, the robbers approached female victims walking along the sidewalk — on the 4900 block of South Ellis Avenue at 1:40 a.m. and on the 1100 block of East 52nd Street at 1:45 a.m. — displayed a black handgun and demanded personal property before fleeing the scene in a Honda Pilot SUV.
Police described the suspects as 17- to 23-year-old, 5-feet-5 to -8-inch Black men.
Police urge civilians to be aware of surroundings and report suspicious activity immediately. If confronted, remain calm, remember unique physical characteristics and do not pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide information to the police. If approached by a witness, request contact information. Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on the scene when possible.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 312-747-8380.
