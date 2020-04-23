An at-large burglar or burglars struck three apartments on the 5500 block of South Shore Drive on Saturday, April 18.
One of the victims said he did not remember if he had locked his door, and another victim said he had left his door unlocked. The burglaries each occurred in the afternoon, between 3:30-11.
No offender information is available in any case. At an April 23 Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy meeting, Sgt. Yolanda Walton said the burglaries may be related to others at apartment buildings in the northern end of the police district, which ends at 31st Street.
The police encourage residents to keep property perimeters well-lit and doors and windows secured; any broken windows, doors or locks should be immediately repaired. Report suspicious activity immediately, and share and make a copy of any video surveillance for investigating detectives. Make agreements with neighbors to watch each other's homes.
Victims should not touch anything, call police immediately and request contact information from any witnesses.
Anyone with any information can contact detectives at 312-747-8380.
I think I mentioned the mandatory five years without parole in an earlier post so, ditto
