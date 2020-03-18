Three suspects carjacked a victim on March 17 in Kenwood.
At 6:31 p.m. on the 5000 block of South Blackstone Avenue, three unknown men approached a victim; two produced firearms and demanded her property and that she exit the vehicle. The carjackers then took her property and fled northbound in her vehicle.
No arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.
