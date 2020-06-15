Suspects robbed three people in two separate incidents on Saturday evening.
On July 13 at 9:15 p.m., a suspect approached two people walking at 1008 E. 52nd St. and pointed an unknown object at them, implying a weapon though none was seen. He demanded their property and fled on foot after they complied.
The offender is described as a Black man, 5-feet-4-to-8 inches tall, wearing a black skull cap, a blue jacket and beige sweatpants. He is not in custody, and Chicago Police Department (CPD) detectives are investigating.
At 10:04 p.m., three suspects, one armed with a handgun, took a wallet from a victim walking at 920 E. 61st St. before fleeing on foot.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between June 8-14.
On Tuesday, June 9, at 12:58 p.m., police received a report of a firearm discharge with one bullet breaking glass in front of a building at 5030 S. Cornell Ave. No injuries were reported, and the CPD is investigating.
On Wednesday, June 10, at 4:45 a.m., suspects broke the front window of a store at 1703 E. 55th St., the address of the GILDA Designer Thrift Boutique. Police report nothing was stolen and that no one is in custody.
On Thursday, June 11, at 11:23 a.m., police received a report of 17 Fitbit trackers stolen from a storage room at the Billings Hospital, 5841 S. Maryland Ave.
On June 13 at 6:50 p.m., three thieves stole the tip jar from a restaurant at 1162 E. 55th St., the location of the Nile of Hyde Park. The CPD is investigating.
On Sunday, June 14, at 9:30 p.m., police received a report of someone that evening stealing a parked vehicle from a driveway on the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue. The CPD is investigating.
